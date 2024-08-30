Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 85.2% in August

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 34,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.53. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

