Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.91 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $33.11 or 0.00056060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $540.62 million and $65.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.