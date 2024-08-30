Zebec Network Price Reaches $0.0010 (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $7.55 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00097203 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $7,818,488.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

