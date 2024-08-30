Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

ZCMD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

