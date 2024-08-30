Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.79%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

