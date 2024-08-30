Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 159,028 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

