Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,649 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 8,610.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165,055 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock remained flat at $296.13 on Thursday. 729,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,055. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.