Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,579 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.