Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 114,223 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,484,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

