Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,613 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 19,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 327,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

