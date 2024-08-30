Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $182.86. 1,359,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,087. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

