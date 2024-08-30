Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $126,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 7,525,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

