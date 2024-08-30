Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.23. 698,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $156.71.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

