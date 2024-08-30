Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 7,670,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841,660. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

