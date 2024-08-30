Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Walt Disney by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 6,179,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.