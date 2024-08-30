Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,248 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VICI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,798. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

