Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.43 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,279 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,618. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.