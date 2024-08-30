Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,404. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

