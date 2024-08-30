Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,480 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Dover worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $182.99. 898,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $177.16. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

