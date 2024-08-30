Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.36 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of eBay worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,660,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 536,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.