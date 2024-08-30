Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.84 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,146 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 341,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,024. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

