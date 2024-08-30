Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.05. 320,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $299.71.

Insider Activity

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

