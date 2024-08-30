Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 300,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 6,421,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

