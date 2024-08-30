Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $204.34. The stock had a trading volume of 118,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,792. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.02.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

