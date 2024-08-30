Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,331 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 912,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,366. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

