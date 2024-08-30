Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,972 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3,806.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.59. The stock had a trading volume of 222,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $495.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.62.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

