Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 2,940,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,188. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.