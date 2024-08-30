Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 224,391 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,151 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 3,631,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

