Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60,127 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,671,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.58. 1,044,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.