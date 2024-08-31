1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

