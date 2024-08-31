10,950 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $428,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.6 %
BATS NJUN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 30,387 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80.
