11,495 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 279,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,726. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

