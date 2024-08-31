11,714 Shares in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MESO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. 111,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Mesoblast Limited has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

