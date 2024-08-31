1,241 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $361.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

