13,065 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 48,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

