14,357 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

