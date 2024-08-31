17,648 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $20,620,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,030,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 4,136,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,477. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

