2,000 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $113.10. 198,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,583 shares of company stock valued at $38,053,515. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

