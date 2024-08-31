2,103 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $301.79 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

