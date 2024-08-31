294,523 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

