3,204 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.