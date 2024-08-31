3,333 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,357. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

