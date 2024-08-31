38,790 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE DD opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

