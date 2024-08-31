4,778 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,228 shares of company stock worth $11,795,565. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

