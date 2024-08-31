48,684 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,684 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after buying an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 23,093,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.