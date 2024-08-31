5,760 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,776,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 106,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 866,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,010. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

