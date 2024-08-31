57,753 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

TFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

