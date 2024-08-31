7,807 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.