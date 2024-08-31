8,006 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.66. 2,601,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

