888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 510,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

888 Stock Performance

888 stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

